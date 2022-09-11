Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $142.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

