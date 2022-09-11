Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,814 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 1.6% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $46,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,500. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

