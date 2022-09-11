DATx Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. DATx has a total market cap of $12,109.36 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

