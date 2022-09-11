Deep Track Capital LP Acquires 80,306 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics accounts for 4.8% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 5.74% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,381,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KROS opened at $38.97 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

