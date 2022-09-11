Deep Track Capital LP Grows Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares during the period. 4D Molecular Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.4% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.08% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $37,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2,867.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 80,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

