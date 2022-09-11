Deep Track Capital LP Has $25.50 Million Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,757 shares during the period. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 7.05% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $23,174,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 104,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

