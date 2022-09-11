Deep Track Capital LP Has $75.74 Million Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for approximately 4.9% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 3.87% of IVERIC bio worth $75,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 124,791 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IVERIC bio by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 153,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 880.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the period.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.