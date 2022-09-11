Deep Track Capital LP Increases Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,928 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,429,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 608,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 1,013.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 211,548 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.