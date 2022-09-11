Deep Track Capital LP Sells 166,400 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Deep Track Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned 4.31% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

VRDN stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $645.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

