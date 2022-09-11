Deep Track Capital LP Sells 215,394 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Deep Track Capital LP lessened its position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,394 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 1.32% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.58. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

