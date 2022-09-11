Deep Track Capital LP Sells 397,658 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Deep Track Capital LP lowered its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,658 shares during the quarter. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.21% of Verve Therapeutics worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

VERV opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $231,352.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,793. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

