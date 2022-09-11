Deer Park Road Corp Grows Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 843,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises 0.0% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 573,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,020. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -849.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

