Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.2% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $64,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE DE traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $372.25. 1,240,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.23.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
