Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.2% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $64,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $372.25. 1,240,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.23.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.