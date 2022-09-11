DeFine (DFA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.23 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, DeFine has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $9.52 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.
DeFine Profile
DeFine is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official website is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
DeFine Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.