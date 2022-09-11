Desjardins Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

