Deuterium Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

XOM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. 17,161,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

