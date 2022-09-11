Deuterium Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of MS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 5,976,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,974. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

