Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 337,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.69. 1,748,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

