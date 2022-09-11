Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,769. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

