Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $6.53 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

QQQ stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.09. 56,125,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,592,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.