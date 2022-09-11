Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,582. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

