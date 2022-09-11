Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €85.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SNY opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after acquiring an additional 234,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.