Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
NYSE DB opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
