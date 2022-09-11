Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 121,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

