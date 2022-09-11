DEXTools Achieves Market Cap of $14.32 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. DEXTools has a market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $264,687.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.53 or 1.00103507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036597 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,391,969 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

