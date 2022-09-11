Dfyn Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $440,781.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $440,781.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network (DFYN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 145,467,009 coins. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
