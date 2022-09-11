Dfyn Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $440,781.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $440,781.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network (DFYN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 145,467,009 coins. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

