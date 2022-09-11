DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of DocuSign worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 34,937,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

