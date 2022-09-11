DODO Price Up 3.2% This Week (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $7.93 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

