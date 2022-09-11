DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Tiger Management L.L.C.

Tiger Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

NYSE DASH opened at $64.31 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

