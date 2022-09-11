Drep [new] Hits Market Cap of $20.21 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

