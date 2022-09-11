Drip Network (DRIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $677,921.81

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Drip Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $677,921.81 and $47,211.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.78 or 0.00031195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Drip Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

