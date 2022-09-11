DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

DWF Group Stock Up 1.4 %

DWF stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £292.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.42.

DWF Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DWF Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 3.28%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).

About DWF Group

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

Read More

