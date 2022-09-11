Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is Cota Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,007 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up approximately 11.2% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Dynatrace worth $53,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

