Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

