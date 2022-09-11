Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,993,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 606,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.41% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,765,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 970,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

