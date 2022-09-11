Elastos Market Capitalization Tops $34.68 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00007883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $152,191.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

ELA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

