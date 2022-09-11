Elliott Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,135,000. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Suncor Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 3,679,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

