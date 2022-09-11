Emercoin Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $874,266.64 and approximately $7,755.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,823,996 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

