Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

