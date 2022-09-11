EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ENS stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. 227,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,067. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EnerSys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
