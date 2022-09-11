Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $551.29 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $551.29 million and $57.57 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin.
Enjin Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
