EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 47

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

