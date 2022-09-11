Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.