EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

