Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equillium has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

About Equillium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.