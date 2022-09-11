Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Equillium Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equillium has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
