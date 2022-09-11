Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRTHY opened at $36.77 on Friday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

