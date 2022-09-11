Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 323.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157,468 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.75% of Equity Residential worth $254,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

