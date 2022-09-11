ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. decreased its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of ESSA Pharma worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 1,137,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 68,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Insider Activity at ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,579,482.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 347,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $968,699.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,337,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,791.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 652,091 shares of company stock worth $1,931,165. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.