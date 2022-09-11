Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0000 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $53.10 million and $19,009.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

