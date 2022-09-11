EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. EverQuote makes up 2.5% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 2.12% of EverQuote worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 92.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 196,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,835. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $278.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

