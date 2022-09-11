Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 82,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.21. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $247,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

